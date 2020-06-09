‘Homemade beer’ left six Zimbabwean men dead and damaged survivors’ eyesight in SA

“He was supposed to go to work that day. At first I thought he was just hungover, but when I saw that he was getting worse I called the landlord. By that time he was not speaking, he couldn’t see, and didn’t know what was happening,” said Rungana.

“We now have nothing, no food, no money to pay rent, and my child back home in Zimbabwe wants to go back to school. How will I pay for it now? I can’t work because I am heavily pregnant … My husband took care of all of us. Even family back home depended on him,” said Rungana.

Kuseni’s brother, Richard Chinembiri, said: “I was drinking with my brother on Saturday and Sunday. And on Monday morning I was to wake up early and go to the market. But I had a severe headache and I thought I was still hungover.”

He had not at first thought that the problem was related to the alcohol.

“I went with them to the hospital and we had him [Kuseni] admitted and I came back home, but things started getting worse — the headache was worse and I couldn’t walk properly. I was admitted into hospital the same night my brother died,” he said.

He was discharged days later, but he still feels weak.

“My eyesight is not good. I can only see things that are close by and I have constant joint pains and headaches. I could have died,” said Chinembiri.

“I want my eyes to get better because without them I can’t work. With my brother gone, I need to be able to support the family and can’t do that if my eyes are still like this,” he said.