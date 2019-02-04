Here’s how the DA’s Mmusi Maimane is on a ‘quest’ to save Zimbabwe

The Democratic Alliance and its leader Mmusi Maimane have taken it upon themselves to play a part in resolving Zimbabwe’s current crisis by pushing for foreign intervention.

In January, Zimbabweans embarked on a stayaway that turned violent after the government imposed fuel hikes.

Approaching institutional bodies

On January 28, TimesLIVE reported that the DA was planning on writing to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to intervene in resolving Zimbabwe’s crisis.

Maimane also announced that the DA would approach the UN commissioner on human rights to urge the council to intervene in the Zimbabwe crisis.

The DA leader has also called for a joint meeting of several parliamentary portfolio committees, including home affairs, international relations and co-operation, police, and defence and military veterans, to discuss the the Zimbabwe crisis.

The party also submitted a motion to the national assembly speaker for the house to debate the matter.