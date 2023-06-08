Here are options for Zimbabweans to stay in South Africa

While there might be alternative options for Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders to remain in the country after the permits expire, these options are not viable and are hard to acquire, an expert says.

Zimbabweans have been queuing at home affairs offices for the past two months to try to regularise their stay in South Africa by applying for other forms of visas as the permits were set to expire on June 30. But home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi extended the deadline on Wednesday by six months to December 30.

This means ZEP holders who fail to make an application before the new deadline will have to leave the country or face deportation.

“Employers who hire foreigners should prepare to face increasing scrutiny by the department of employment and labour and the South African Police Service through intensified inspections … to crack down on noncompliance with labour and immigration laws after the extension period lapses.” said immigration specialist at law firm Webber Wentzel, Bianca Rutherfoord-Jones.

WHAT ARE THE ALTERNATIVES?

Zimbabwean citizens may remain in South Africa if they comply with specific requirements set out in the Immigration Act to acquire the appropriate permits.

The law provides for a number of different permits depending on the applicant and their circumstances.

In terms of section 19 of the Immigration Act, an employer would have to submit proof of employment for the Zimbabwean to acquire a work visa.

Those who have “exceptional” skills and qualifications are permitted to get a work visa for themselves and their immediate family.