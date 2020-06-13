Harvest House landlord speak out

The battle the control of MDC Headquaters Harvest House has taken a new twist with a company calling itself Harvest House (pvt) ltd claiming to be the rightful owners of the building.

In a letter written by the Director of the Company Ian Makone, the company said the building is now owned by any MDC faction but it is being leased to MDC Alliance.



Makone called for the respect of property regarding the matter.

The directors of the company have mandated Makone to institute all means necessary to evict the Thokozani Khupe faction from using the building.