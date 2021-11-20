Harare water supply improves

HARARE’s water supply has improved significantly in the past few months following interventions by the Government, amid indications that the city’s dams have enough water to last the capital for nine months.

The city council has been refurbishing and upgrading Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Water Treatment plants using its $1,1 billion allocation from the national devolution fund, as well as other facilities sponsored by Treasury.

This year, Harare City Council identified 12 projects for upgrading and rehabilitation of water works.

In an interview, Harare City Council corporate communications manager, Mr Michael Chideme, said great improvement has been realised over the past few months.

“The Government’s development agenda through devolution funds is progressing well, with success recorded on upgrading Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Water Treatment plants,” he said.

“A lot of improvements have been done as we now have enough water for the next nine months at the current withdrawal rate. Harare City used to face a water crisis, with some suburbs going for days and weeks without water supplies, others having gone for years without water.

“But we have now installed new pumps in areas such as Hatcliffe and Mabvuku. We are in a better position because we have reliable and better pumping capacity than before.”

In 2019, President Mnangagwa directed that Harare City Council should draw water from Darwendale Dam which is less polluted compared to Lake Chivero, and the move has paid dividends.

Treasury also released US$9,3 million for urgent works at Manyame and Warren Control Pump stations.

Harare serves over two million residents and over one million others from satellite towns such as Chitungwiza and Ruwa.

The Government has also started the construction of Kunzvi dam which upon completion will ease water challenges in the capital and satellite towns around it.

Source: Sunday Mail

