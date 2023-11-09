Harare City Council hit by load shedding

ONGOING countrywide power cuts have hit Harare’s largest water treatment plant, Morton Jaffray resulting in the capital city going dry Wednesday.

Harare City Council’s Morton Jaffray Water Works was hit by power cuts in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Zimbabwe is in the throes of power cuts which have been persistent across the country leaving many to endure over 12 hours without electricity.

In a statement, the City of Harare said the production of water in the capital rests on the restoration of electricity.

“The City of Harare wishes to inform the residents & stakeholders that there has been no water production from the Morton Jaffray Water Works since 02:30 due to power failure. ZESA is working flat out to restore power supplies as soon as possible.

“We will resume water supply from the Morton Jaffray plant after about 3 hours from the time power is restored. Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted,” read the statement.

The government has hinted that the power outage may persist into the new year owing to antiquated electricity generation machines.

