Gweru warns residents against buying meat from streets

GWERU – City of Gweru is warning residents against buying meat from street vendors as there is a cholera outbreak and some of the animals have diseases.

A statement released by the local authority last week urges residents to buy meat from registered dealers. The statement also states that most fish being sold in the streets and pavements are being caught in the contaminated Gweru River.

“We have noted with concern the selling of fish and chicken on the pavements within the central business district. Please be advised that such meat is being sold from undesignated places in contravention of the public health legislation and the city health by-laws.

“All white meat should be kept frozen and sold from approved and licensed premises. Let us prevent the introduction and spread of food borne illnesses by buying our food products from registered and reputable suppliers only,” reads part of the statement.

Gweru Vendors Association chairperson Lovemore Tingaka told The Mirror in an interview that council should rollout educational campaigns on the risks of selling food stuffs on streets to informal traders.

“We have always pushed for the cause of informal traders, but when it comes to food stuffs, we have always encouraged our vendors to have an understanding on the dangers of selling food, particularly meat from the streets,” he said.

Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA) director, Cornelius Selipiwe said residents should not buy meat from streets as there is a cholera outbreak. He also urged the local authority to build vending stalls for the vendors.