Gutu says he did the right call leaving the madness in Zimbabwean politics

Obert Gutu who was Thokozani Khupe’s deputy in the now-defunct MDC T that was being led by the latter has scoffed at the chaotic MDC T Congress that took place at the HICC yesterday.

The chaotic congress was marred with allegations of election fraud and violence. The interim MDC T leader Thokozani Khupe was escorted out and claimed Mwonzora embezzled money from the party and used it to rig elections.

Gutu who left the party early this year due to undisclosed reasons said he made the right decision and described the congress as a charade when he said:

I surely made the CORRECT decision. There was NO way I was going to continue to be part & parcel of this charade. It’s certainly beyond my personal dignity

Since his departure from the party, Gutu has made sensational claims like he has what it takes to be the MDC T President, and he regrets calling for sanctions and questioning Khupe’s intelligence and morality.