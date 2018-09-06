Grace in dramatic u-turn, says ED leadership ‘God’s Plan’, says praying for Mnangagwa, denies Nov house arrest claims

FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe has denied any bad blood with President Emmerson Mnangagwa adding she now prayed for the country’s new elected leader whose election she said was “God’s Plan”.

She was speaking Thursday evening during her late mother, Idah Marufu’s funeral wake at the former First Family’s Blue Roof home in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb.

Grace said she was thankful to Mnangagwa for chartering a plane from Qatar to bring her home after she had been informed of her mother’s death. She had been out for treatment outside the country.

The former First Lady denied she and her husband, then President Robert Mugabe were ever placed under house arrest during dramatic scenes which saw the military besiege the First Family November 14 last year and eventually forcing Mugabe out.

She said she now prayed for Mnangagwa as he was now the country’s new leader whose ascension to power was “God’s Plan”.

Speaking during the same occasion, ex-President Mugabe said he now recognised Mnangagwa as the country’s leader because he has been voted by the people.

Mugabe, who had adamantly refused to recognise his former aide’s legitimacy during the stretch between the coup and the July 30 election, said this was because “politics now lead the gun”, a statement to mean the country was now under civilian as opposed to military rule.

The country’s long serving leader said it was time to bury any differences he had with Mnangagwa and the military commanders who ousted him, adding, “let’s move forward, let’s work for our country”.

Mugabe said dialogue was the best way of resolving whatever differences he had with Mnangagwa.