Govt warns political parties against violence

THE government says violent behaviour will not be tolerated as the country gears for the 2023 general elections expected in August this year.

The election season is upon us, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to make the proclamation anytime from now.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has put election preparations in motion with the delimitation report having been gazetted in February, while legal attempts to suspend the crucial document have hit a brickwall after the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora for lack of merit.

From this Saturday, prospective voters will get a chance to inspect the voters roll after ZEC announced the opening of the inspection window until the 31st of May.

With all these efforts to ensure constitutionalism in Zimbabwe, the government is expecting adherence to the law on the part of individuals and political parties.

“Police will be ready to deal with such things, our police officers are ready. They have dealt with these things before, they are trained to deal with such things,” noted Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe.

“We do not want to get to that stage, so we kindly urge the citizenry to desist from political violence. If you engage in political violence you will be accounted for regardless of your political affiliation. No one is above the law, the law will take its course,” he added.

The government’s stance is being supported by peace building initiatives being undertaken by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC). – ZBC

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...