Govt warns against falsehoods on deaths of govt officials

Government’s says it has noted with deep concern recent developments where mainstream media and individuals are spreading falsehoods on how the Covid-19 pandemic has supposedly affected the nation’s leadership.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare this Monday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Mr Aaron Nhepera said it is unethical and unacceptable to publish falsehoods in a democratic society.

“Some of the falsehoods that have been peddled include suggestions that Honourable vice President Constantino Chiwenga was unwell and had been airlifted to China for medical treatment.

“Honourable Vice President Kembo Mohadi was equally said to have been indisposed and recuperating at home.

“Let us be reminded that such acts have the effect of causing alarm and despondency not only to the individuals affected, but also to the nation as a whole,” he said.

Government also urged members of the public to desist from tendencies that infringe on other people’s rights.

“It is however a fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a devastating blow to our social circles affecting as it has done close family members and acquaintances.

“This in indeed a reality but which gives no justification for anyone to spread blatant lies.”

A was also made for the public to adhere to laid down Covid-19 regulations and prevent the spread of the virus.