Government Officials Linked to Cartels Grabbing Gold Mining Claims Nationwide

Spread the love

HARARE – A startling revelation has emerged that prominent government officials with ties to political heavyweights have allegedly formed a cartel aiming to seize control of gold mining claims across Zimbabwe, according to the Business Times report.

Multiple sources within the mining industry disclosed to this publication this week that a fierce battle is underway to assert dominance over mining claims nationwide.

When approached for comment, Mines Minister Winston Chitando pledged to investigate the allegations. “I will conduct thorough investigations into these matters. For now, kindly submit your questions in writing, and I will provide a comprehensive response,” Chitando stated before abruptly ending the call.

However, well-placed sources maintain that the situation is dire, particularly affecting widows and orphans. “It’s truly distressing that numerous well-organized corruption syndicates, involving high-ranking government officials, including within the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, are usurping claims already occupied by miners,” revealed an official from a mining association, who requested anonymity.

According to the source, these syndicates are resorting to aggressive tactics, presenting backdated documentation for mines that have been actively mined for nearly a decade. As a result, mining operations have been disrupted since January due to ongoing conflicts, leading to a decline in gold output despite favorable weather conditions.

“This could destabilize the mining sector and substantially reduce output, as these heavyweights lack the same dedication to national service as small-scale miners, whom they have displaced.

Furthermore, even when they amass large quantities of gold, it’s being smuggled out of the country due to soaring global demand,” the source emphasized.

Wellington Takavarasha, CEO of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF), acknowledged the existence of disputes over mining claims.

“There are indeed several disputes. Miners can seek resolution through our offices and provincial directors to restore order to the sector.

While disputes have occurred and may continue, they are not as widespread as some claim,” Takavarasha clarified.

He further stated, “We have witnessed orphans and widows encountering such challenges, but we are actively assisting to ensure they regain rightful ownership of their claims. The Mines and Minerals Act stipulates that the original claimants prevail.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...