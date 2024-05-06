Opposition Urgently Needs Strong Leadership to Unify Against ZANU-PF, says Former MDC Vice-President

Spread the love

HARARE – In a call for urgent action within Zimbabwe’s opposition ranks, former MDC vice-president Morgan Komichi has emphasized the critical need for a strong leader capable of uniting members to form a cohesive force capable of challenging the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Komichi’s remarks come amid a tumultuous period for the opposition, exacerbated by Nelson Chamisa’s recent resignation from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), citing concerns that the party had been “contaminated” and “hijacked” by the government.

“The state of the opposition at the moment is a result of incompetent leadership because the key functions of a leader are to unite the party like a shepherd who has to keep a flock together,” Komichi asserted.

Drawing an analogy, Komichi likened the fragmented opposition to a flock of sheep vulnerable to attacks when separated. “When the other part of the flock leaves the party, it is attacked by lions, and in this particular issue, the lion is ZANU-PF. Therefore, as a shepherd, opposition leaders should keep the flock united,” he stressed.

Efforts are reportedly underway to mend divisions within the opposition, with reports indicating that Bulawayo mayor David Coltart is engaging with both current and former members of the CCC to foster unity.

“There is a process of re-grouping that is taking place, efforts are being made in most parts of the country for all people to come together,” Komichi confirmed.

The call for unity within Zimbabwe’s opposition highlights the pressing need for effective leadership to counter the dominance of ZANU-PF and present a formidable challenge in the country’s political landscape.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...