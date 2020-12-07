Ginimbi’s manager speaks on feud with Zodwa

There are rumours circulating on social media that Shaleen Nullens aka MsShally was left homeless after the death of Ginimbi and was fired by Ginimbi’s ex-wife Zodwa Mkandla. She has however reacted to the news as she explains what really happened. Below is her responds

“I don’t usually respond to rumours but I decided to respond just to this one. When God decided to take Genius “Ginimbi” away that second my position in his precious life was no more.

“Genius believed in excellence, to stay close to him you had to prove you had something to offer, something that could cause a positive impact be it in business or his personal life. He was all about results and facts.

“I was His manager till the end and i gave him results beyond his expectations. I am a woman who produces good results and talk less, my results in running successful businesses and events were even acknowledged by Forbes Africa on the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list as one of the young entrepreneurs in Africa to look out for, to add to it the UN department UNHCR requested me to be a co-founding member of the businesswoman network the list can go on and on, i appreciate being recognised but my focus it’s to make money that is what i was trained to do.

“This goes back to when I was 14years old my father made sure he is training me to work hard for money and not wait for handouts.

“I was living with Genius not because I was homeless. When Genius was buried i flew back to South Africa the next day because I can’t live in that house without him, every corner of that house holds precious memories,” said Ms Shally.