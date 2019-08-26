General Douglas Nyikayaramba big car crash

Major General (rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, was involved in an accident early Sunday morning around the Chivake area along the Gutu-Chivhu road.

Ambassador Nyikayaramba’s son, Lloyd Nyikayaramba confirmed the accident telling the state owned but Zanu PF controlled Herald newspaper that his father was in a stable condition.

“He was involved in an accident on Sunday morning around 4am, near Chivake area along Chivhu road. He was driving alone when the accident happened.

“The medical team are doing a great job and they said his neck needs maybe four to six weeks to heal from the impact of the accident.