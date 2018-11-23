Four Finns dead in Zimbabwe plane crash

MASVINGO– A small plane went down in Tokwane-Ngundu, Masvingo Province, on Friday morning killing five people including four tourists from Finland.

The Zimbabwean pilot of the Cessna 182 aircraft, who died in the crash, has been named as Barry Style.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe has sent accident investigators to the scene.

The plane crashed into a rocky outcrop and broke apart. So dismembered were the bodies of the five victims that first responders at the horrific scene initially thought they had three victims.

‘There were four Finnish citizens and their pilot in the plane, they all died,’ Sally Ward told AFP.

‘It was cloudy and they were trying to get above the clouds.’

The accident occurred near Renco, a gold mine on the outskirts of Masvingo, police spokesman Paul Nyathi said.

According to ZimLive the passengers were flying from Buffalo Range Airport in Chiredzi to the country’s famous Victoria Falls.

Investigators also found a Finnish identity card and a passport at the scene, police said.