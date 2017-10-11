The fortune that new Zimbabwean Finance Ministers and ex-wife fought over

There have been a series of stories about how corrupt new Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo is, referring to the fortune he has built for himself over the years.

Chombo’s wealth was exposed by his former wife, Marian, when she sought part of her share when the two divorced.

Here is the list of what Chombo owned according to a record produced in court in 2010.

Marian Chombo wanted the court to award her 15 of the family vehicles that include:

4 Toyota Land Cruisers

3 Mercedes Benzes

Mahindra

2 Nissan Wolfs,

1 Toyota Vigo,

1 Mazda BT-50,

1 Bus

1 Nissan Hardbody

1 Toyota Hilux

Mrs Chombo also claimed other properties that included:

2 Glen View houses

2 flats in Queensdale,

A property in Katanga Township,

Stand Number 1037 Mount Pleasant Heights

4 Norton business stands

3 Chinhoyi business stands,

4 Banket business stands,

1 commercial stand in Epworth,

2 residential stands in Chirundu

4 commercial stands in Kariba

1 stand in Ruwa

1 stand in Chinhoyi,

2 stands in Mutare

2 stands in Binga.

4 stands in Victoria Falls

1 stand in Zvimba Rural

Chitungwiza (two residential and two commercial stands)

Beitbridge (four stands),

20 stands in Crow Hill, Borrowdale

10 stands in Glen Lorne,

2 flats at Eastview Gardens (B319 and B320)

1 flat at San Sebastian Flats in the Avenues, Harare

Number 79 West Road, Avondale.

Greendale house

Number 36 Cleveland Road, Milton Park

Number 135 Port Road, Norton,

2 Bulawayo houses.

Number 18 Cuba Rd, Mount Pleasant

Number 45 Basset Crescent, Alexandra Park,

2 Chegutu houses

1 Glen Lorne house (Harare)

2 houses (Victoria Falls).

Stand along Simon Mazorodze Road,

Norton (one stand)

Avondale (two stands)

365 Beverly House (one stand)

Bulawayo (three stands),

Mica Point Kariba (one stand).

She further wanted the court to share farming equipment at New Allan Grange Farm including three tractors, two new combine harvesters, two boom sprayers and two engines.

She also sought an order compelling Minister Chombo to cede to her shares in the family’s 10 companies including Dickest, Hamdinger, Landberry and Track in Security Company.

Mrs Chombo, in her court papers, also claimed cattle at Darton Farm, shared chicken runs, pigsties, a shop, grinding mill, house, mills, tractors, lorries, six trucks, five of which are non-runners, four trailers (three non-runners) and one truck.

She added that other interests were the Mvurwi Mine, hunting safari lodges in Chiredzi, Hwange, Magunje and Chirundu as well as properties in South Africa.- Source- The Herald- 5 November 2010 (Insider)