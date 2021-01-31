Ex Deputy Minister Of Lands, Tendai Savanhu Dies

The former ZANU PF legislator for Mbare and former Deputy Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement, Tendai Savanhu, has died aged 52.

Tendai Savanhu’s death was announced by the spokesperson of the National Patriotic Front (NPF), Jealousy Mawarire who posted on Twitter saying:

Receiving sad news that former Deputy Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement, Tendai Savanhu, is no more. MHDSRIP

Mawarire did not disclose the cause of death.

Savanhu’s death follows the recent burial of a number of senior government officials who include Foreign Affairs minister, Sibusiso Moyo and Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza who succumbed to COVID-19.

Tendai Savanhu was Zimbabwean politician who was a member of the ZANU-PF party before his expulsion in 2015.