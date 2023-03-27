Foreign ministers of Zimbabwe, Belarus meet in Minsk

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava are holding a meeting in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

The foreign minister of Zimbabwe is paying an official visit to Belarus on 26-30 March.

Bilateral political cooperation between the two countries has been active in recent years. In 2022, Belarus and Zimbabwe traded more than $39 million, which is nearly 57% up in comparison with 2021. Belarusian exports amounted to almost $30 million. Belarus supplied tractors and tractor trucks, machines and mechanisms for harvesting and threshing crops, parts and accessories for cars and tractors to Zimbabwe.

Following the recent state visit of the Belarusian president to Zimbabwe, the government approved the roadmap for the implementation of the reached agreements.

The document includes 65 events in various areas: political and diplomatic, trade and economic, agricultural, military and technical, healthcare and medical science, investments, energy, equipment supplies and maintenance. Belarus will also continue its participation in the program to modernize and mechanize agriculture in Zimbabwe.

