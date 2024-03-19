FAZ members beat councilor at school meeting

Spread the love

CHIVI – Members of Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), a Zanu PF affiliate led by Kudzai Chidewe have been reported to Police for allegedly assaulting Tawedzerwa Runyowa, the only CCC councillor for Chivi District.

They assaulted him in front of parents and school children. FAZ is an organisation notorious for violence and interfering with the 2023 elections and the accused wanted to stop Runyowa from attending a school meeting at Madyangove Primary.

The case was reported at Chivi Police station under RRB number 5770498.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was not aware of the case.

Runyowa told The Mirror that he met Kudzai Chidewu and two accomplices at the school last week.

“I was attending a meeting at Madyangove Primary and Kudzai Chidewu and his colleagues approached me. Kudzai is well known in the Growth Point.

“He asked me why I was attending a school meeting. They dragged me into a bush and accused me of giving headaches to people and the ruling party. They assaulted me with open hands and were later refrained by the people.

“They assaulted me in front of parents and my children who attend school at Madyangove. They barred me from attending the meeting not withstanding that I am councilor and I have children at the school,” he said.

Runyowa is the only elected opposition candidate in Chivi. He contested against Zanu Pf candidate, businessman Stoneshed Chikambure.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

