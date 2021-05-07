Family of Airforce helicopter crash victim receives donations

THE Air Force of Zimbabwe has pledged its full support to the families who lost their loved ones after the unfortunate helicopter crash in Acturus last month.

The Fenyere family is still struggling to come to terms with the tragic event which claimed the life of their 18-month-old child, but they will find solace in the comforting actions of the Airforce of Zimbabwe, whose leadership came to offer their support this Friday.

The delegation did not go empty handed after handing over food stuffs, a lounge suite, blankets, complete solar power unit, gas stove, pots, cutlery and some cash.

Commander Airforce of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Elson Moyo pledged full and continued support to the affected families.

The Airforce of Zimbabwe will always stand with the Fenyere family as well as all the families of our deceased officers and members. I wish to state that official assistance will be done once the board of inquiry on the accident is complete, he said.

The Board Chairperson of the Commander Airforce of Zimbabwe Charity Fund, Mr Toyendepi Muganyi called for more well-wishers to come on board in support of such initiatives.

In Shona, we say Chara chimwe hachitswanyi inda meaning we can achieve bigger together. I, therefore, call upon well-wishers, the corporate world, individuals and the nation at large to come together and partner with the Commander Airforce of Zimbabwe charity fund in assisting the family to restore their lost and damaged property noted Muganyi.

18-month old Jade died after the AFZ helicopter crashed into the Fenyere house while the mother and sister sustained injuries.

The helicopter was on a training mission, with two pilots and a technician when it disappeared on the radar.

It came down on the Fenyere house in Arcturus, a farming area some 30 km east of Harare killing 3 crew members together with the child.