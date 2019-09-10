Family denies feud with Zimbabwe govt over Mugabe funeral

HARARE – As confusion over the final resting place of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe continues, his family denied claims of a feud with the government and insisted the family would decide on where he will be buried.

The Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) is planning to have the burial at the Chinese-built National Heroes Acre in Harare, where all of the country’s struggle heroes are laid to rest.

Among those buried there is his first wife, Ghanaian-born Sally (nee Hayfron).

Family and relatives of the deceased meanwhile, have for days hinted he will be buried at his home village in Kutama, Zvimba in the Mashonaland West province.

While discussions on the burial of Mugabe at either the national heroes’ acre or his home village are ongoing behind closed doors, Mugabe’s nephew Leo Mugabe denied there were disagreements over the matter.