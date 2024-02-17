Ex-minister’s wife caught up in fuel scandal

Spread the love

FORMER Information minister Webster Shamhu’s wife, Constance, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo for failing to display fuel prices at her service station.

The accused is one of the directors at Webcon (Pvt) Total Highglen fuel garage.

The fuel company was fined US$300 for the offence.

The complainant in the matter was Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (Zera), being represented by regional compliance officer Delight Dembengwa.

According to State papers, on February 14, Dembengwa went to the accused person’s company doing routine checks and discovered that Webcon Total Highglen was not displaying fuel prices though business was in full swing.

Constance (63) was arrested, leading to the closure of the fuel station.

The fuel was seized and secured under Zera seals at the service station.

