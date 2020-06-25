Dynamos legend Biggie Zuze dies of suspected Covid-19

HARARE -Dynamos assistant coach, Biggie Zuze has died. Zuze is said to have passed away at on Thursday at High Glen Cimas Clinic where he was about to be moved to Harare Hospital after having breathing difficulties.

Moses Shumba, the Dynamos vice-chairman confirmed that Zuze had died without providing more details.

DembareTV, with over 10 000 followers on Twitter posted about Zuze’s demise and described it as shocking.

“On a sad note Biggie Zuze is no more. He was our assistant coach. Devastating,’’ posted DeMbareTV.

Zuze, a former Dynamos midfielder during his playing days was at the time of his death assistant coach to Tonderai Ndiraya at DeMbare. He had previously coached the now defunct Monomotapa and Triangle.

