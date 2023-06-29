EU appoints Fabio Castaldo as Zimbabwe election observer

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The European Union has decided to deploy an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the Harmonised elections in Zimbabwe, scheduled for 23 August 2023.

The invitation was extended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe. Mr. Fabio Castaldo, a Member of the European Parliament, has been appointed as the Chief Observer for this mission by Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The deployment of the EU EOM signifies the EU’s commitment to supporting democracy and the rule of law in Zimbabwe. The mission aims to enhance citizens’ trust in the electoral process and strengthen Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions. The Zimbabwean authorities have expressed their commitment to holding credible, transparent, inclusive, and peaceful elections.

Mr. Castaldo, the Chief Observer, emphasized the importance of genuine elections in a democracy. He expressed his honor in leading the EU EOM to Zimbabwe and highlighted the role of credible, transparent, and inclusive elections in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity for the country and the region. The EU EOM will provide an impartial and objective assessment of the election process and work with the Zimbabwean authorities to implement the mission’s recommendations after the elections.

The EU EOM will consist of a Core Team of 11 election experts, arriving in Zimbabwe shortly after the service provider in early July. Additionally, 46 Long-Term Observers will be deployed across the country towards the end of July to monitor the electoral campaign.

Closer to election day, 44 Short-Term Observers will also be deployed. Locally-Recruited Short-Term Observers from EU Member States accredited in Zimbabwe may also join the mission on Election Day. The EU EOM will remain in the country until the completion of the entire electoral process.

Following the EU’s election observation methodology, the mission will issue a preliminary statement and hold a press conference in Harare after the elections. A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented and shared with stakeholders once the entire electoral process is finalized.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...