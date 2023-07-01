Energy Mutodi re-emerges as Zanu PF candidate

MASVINGO – Former Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi has relocated to Masvingo province and will stand for the Bikita South seat in the upcoming harmonized elections on August 23, 2023.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa expressed optimism that the party would secure a landslide victory in the province, aiming to win all 26 constituencies.

During the nomination court day, Zanu-PF successfully filed 26 nominees to represent the party in the province. The nominees consist of both new and familiar faces.

Mavhenyengwa stated that they were confident of winning every position in the upcoming elections and were prepared for the contest, unfazed by disgruntled members who chose to run as independent candidates.

However, three Zanu-PF members in the province filed their nomination papers as independent candidates. George Vhengere will contest the Gutu East Constituency, Rwodzi Mutonhori Christopher formed his 4ED affiliate and called himself an independent candidate for the Gutu West Parliamentary seat, and Shumba Tafadzwa Dhererai will contest in Mwenezi West as a standalone candidate.

Zanu-PF has already secured three local authority seats in Mwenezi district as opposition parties failed to field candidates in certain wards.

Source – TellZim News

