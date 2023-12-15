€10,000 raised after Zimbabwean mother dies on visit to Ireland

A FUNDRAISER set up to repatriate the body of a woman to Zimbabwe, who died suddenly 24 hours after arriving in Donegal to spend Christmas with her daughter, has raised more than €10,000 in days.

Letterkenny nurse Valerie Munashe Makuwe has been left heartbroken following the sudden and devastating loss of her mother, Mavis Clinic Manyonga, who travelled from Zimbabwe to celebrate Christmas with her daughter and family in Letterkenny.

But, tragedy struck within 24 hours of her arrival, she suffered a cardiac arrest, leaving Valerie and her family shattered.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up by Faith Zinyemba to help with the immense challenge of repatriating Valerie’s mum’s body back to Zimbabwe for burial has raised €10,017 since being set up earlier this week.

“The sudden loss has left Valerie inconsolable,” said Faith.

“She now faces the immense challenge of bringing her mother’s remains back to Zimbabwe for a proper burial. The repatriation costs, along with the associated funeral expenses, have placed a significant financial burden on the family (€10,500).

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a profound difference in helping Valerie bring her mother home and give her a dignified send-off.

“Thank you for making a difference this Christmas by bringing comfort to a heartbroken daughter during her time of need.”

As of yesterday, some 440 donations had been made with many contributors to the fundraiser leaving messages of support and condolences for heartbroken Valerie.

“Sending deepest sympathies on your sad loss,” one person wrote, while another added: “On behalf of everyone in Letterkenny, we are delighted that you will now get to bring your mum back home to Zimbabwe where you can all grieve together as a family and give her the burial she deserves. Sending you all love from all of us in Donegal.”

Source: Donegal News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...