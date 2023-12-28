Double burial for girlfriend assasin and victim

A DOUBLE funeral was held yesterday for a local businessman, who mercilessly strangled and killed his mistress following a row over infidelity and money.

Mandlenkosi Dube (38) throttled Precious Ncube (29) to death on December 23 before driving at top speed into a head-on collision with a bus.

The two were buried yesterday at Umvutsha Park Cemetery in Bulawayo, with both families still yet to convene to discuss the matter. Hundreds of people, who included businesspeople, politicians, friends and family gathered at Mandlenkosi’s grave, which was some distance from that of his mistress, whose burial was attended by few friends and family.

It was a gloomy and tense atmosphere as Mandlenkosi’s family and friends appeared to expect Precious’ family to confront them at the site. Murmurs could be heard from mourners, particularly friends who were ready to pounce to defend their late friend in case there was an incident.

“We have to be sturdy, sharp, and keep an eye out for our friend. In as much as what he did cannot be condoned, let us at least have him go out in the peace he deserves,” said a male mourner.

Some friends who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged that Mandlenkosi had two wives and had left behind 5 children.

“What we are failing to grasp is why he would kill a sidepiece, a slay queen to be precise and then commit suicide when he has two beautiful women and lovely children. He wasn’t in his right mind when he did this. This is not the Mandla we know. But since all has been said and done we hope for the best for his family and business,” said a friend.

Another said as Mandlenkosi’s friends and relatives, they should not spread rumours or despise his wives and children over his actions but instead offer assistance and love to them until they heal.

It was revealed that Mandlenkosi was a philanthropist and was paying school fees for 10 children in Umguza district.

Umguza district’s ward 16 Councillor Obert Anos Mangwana said his death dealt a huge blow to the community.

“We were supposed to donate stationery and uniforms to the children for the beginning of the 2024 schooling year. Now I don’t even know how I am going to explain this to them. He was not just a friend, he was a young brother and a business-minded young man. He was also in charge of my campaign for being councillor of my ward and I owe it all to him,” said Cllr Mangwana.

He also sponsored a social soccer team and was in the process of building a police base in his district.

“The building material is already there and work was supposed to commence tomorrow. He was a good man and I hope that we will as his family and friends work towards accomplishing his dreams,” said Clr Mangwana. There was a handful of people at Precious’ grave. A few cars formed a small convoy to the cemetery to lay their loved one to rest and the ceremony only lasted a few minutes.

On the day of the incident just before committing suicide, Mandlenkosi sent a voice note to his family and friends notifying them of what he had done and intended to do.

In the voice note, he said he had fallen in love with Precious and had spent a fortune on her. He said he had intended to use her and drop her but instead fell in love with her and that things became sour after a friend of Precious identified as Anele interfered in the relationship. Thereafter he committed suicide by crashing his vehicle into an oncoming bus along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway.

Mandlenkosi who resided in Cowdray Park suburb allegedly strangled Precious from Nketa suburb over an undisclosed dispute and money issues.

According to police investigations Mandlenkosi is reported to have attempted to flee to South Africa using his white Mercedes Benz but then decided to end his life along the way. He committed the offence at around 5:30pm, before going on to crash his vehicle onto a bus along Bulawayo-Gwanda Road near Kensington shops where seven passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged. – Chronicle

