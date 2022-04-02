‘Do not abuse people’, Mnangagwa warns Kazembe

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central province party chairman Kazembe Kazembe was yesterday warned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over abuse of power at a rally in Shamva.

Capitalising on the clean up exercise Kazembe organised a rally that was addressed by the president.

“Kazembe do you see this crowd, it belongs to ZANU PF do not abuse your power, if you abuse it l will deal with you vigorously,” Mnangagwa said.

Kazembe has been making headlines for wrong reasons within ZANU PF provincial circles among them dubious co-options and allegations of vote rigging the provincial elections.

However, the province is still divided as some supporters claim Kazembe won the provincial chairmanship by rigging his rival Tafadzwa Musarara with the help of security elements belonging to the police force.