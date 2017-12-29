More clout for Chiwenga as he is appointed Minister of Defence

Former Zimbabwe Defence Forces chief Constantino Chiwenga who was sworn in as one of the country’s Vice-Presidents yesterday has been appointed Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

He takes over from his colleague Kembo Mohadi, who was also sworn in yesterday. Mohadi is now also Minister of National Peace and Reconciliation.

Mohadi was Minister of Defence, State Security and War Veterans Affairs.

It is not clear who heads security now, a portfolio that Mnangagwa himself held during the first seven years of independence.

Mnangagwa was shifted to Justice and later on to Speaker of Parliament, Rural Housing, Defence and back to Justice but throughout he was a “de facto” leader of the intelligence.

Back in 2004 when he was still Speaker the United States embassy said that the CIO kept Mnangagwa one step ahead of his adversaries.

Yesterday Mnangagwa charged his deputies with supervising all line ministeries saying their performance would be judged on how the ministries performed. – The Insider