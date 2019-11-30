Chiwenga urges striking doctors to report for duty

WEDZA – Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has thanked Zimbabweans for praying for him during the time he was not well. He was speaking this Saturday in Wedza during his homecoming mass.

The vice president said he is ready to work to ensure positive development in the country.

Addressing family members, the local community and other invited guests at the homecoming mass held at his rural home, Vice President Chiwenga said he is back to contribute to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery.

“We will leave no stone unturned as we thrive to make Zimbabwe tick. Zimbabwe will never be the same again,” said the Vice President.

He thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his brotherly love during his illness and appealed to striking doctors to take advantage of the moratorium and report for duty.

“I want to thank the President for being there for me. I also urge striking doctors to go back to work and save lives,” he said.

Mashonaland East Minister of State; Apolonia Munzverengwi and Chief Svosve also thanked all Zimbabweans for their prayers during Vice President Chiwenga’s illness.

“Thank you Zimbabweans for your prayers during the difficult period, “said Munzverengwi.

As the people of Wedza we thank everyone who played a part during Vp Chiwenga’s illness may God bless you,” said Chief Svosve

Rtd General Chiwenga returned home last Saturday from China where he was receiving treatment for the past four months. – ZBC