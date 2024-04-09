Chinhoyi mayor escapes death in highway accident

Spread the love

CHINHOYI Mayor Owen Charuza was this morning involved in a serious road traffic accident near Mapinga escarpment on his way to Harare for council business.

While Mayor Charuza and his driver escaped death by a whisker, the council-owned Nissan Hardbody vehicle was extensively damaged after it was rammed by a haulage truck from behind while giving way to a vehicle in front.

Council spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi confirmed the accident but could not shed more light while provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera was yet to get information from police on the ground.

Mayor Charuza who was rushed to Mutorashanga Clinic for medical attention, sustained injuries on his hand, chest and neck. – Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...