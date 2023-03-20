Chinese Embassy In Zimbabwe Criticises United States Over Diplomat’s Remarks

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has criticised the United States government after the country’s Ambassador-Designate to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, claimed that Chinese investments in Africa do not benefit ordinary people but benefit those in power.

Tremont made the remarks while responding to questions from US senators about how America can better counter Chinese influence in Africa and growing investment during the nomination hearings on 1 March.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 19 March, the Chinese Embassy said the United States should respect the right of Zimbabweans and Africans to choose their friends without external interference.

Reads the statement:

The US senators and government officials wantonly discussed Zimbabwe’s internal affairs and even smeared China-Zimbabwe cooperation.

I want to challenge them, ‘Who gives them the right to point fingers at other countries’ diplomatic relations?’ The US’ old habit never changes’.

We strongly suggest that the US politicians should study the word ‘respect’ and respect Zimbabwe’s independence and sovereignty, respect the African countries and African people, and respect the normal cooperation between Zimbabwe and other countries.

Zimbabwe has the right to develop friendly relations with any other country without external influence or pressure.

Please remember, Zimbabwe should not be used as a battlefield for the US to counter China, and should not be used as a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry.

We believe that the Zimbabwe government and its people will not allow this to happen in their territory.

The Chinese Embassy rejected Tremont’s assertion that Chinese projects such as the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden will not benefit the people of Zimbabwe, saying:

Is the US Capitol not serving the interests of the US people, and is it just benefiting the US congressmen and senators?

If so, the US should stop its budget for maintaining and protecting the Capitol. The US always advocates its model of “democracy”.

Why does Zimbabwe not need a new Parliament building to develop the nation’s democracy?

… It’s easy to find out where the Chinese funds are used and what benefits are generated. This is the best transparency.

If the US failed and even doesn’t want to find out the truth, it is not qualified to comment. We noticed that the new ambassador alleged the US invested US$4.5 billion in Zimbabwe. It is more than one-third of the foreign currency inflows of Zimbabwe for a whole year.

We are curious where the money went, what projects have been completed, what benefits have been brought to the Zimbabwean people, and how much has been spent on “defending democratic space to improve the election system.

If anyone wants to talk about competition, let’s compete on ‘Who contributes more to the development of Zimbabwe?’

If anyone wants to counter something, let’s counter-hegemony and interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

