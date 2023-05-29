China to boost upgrading of cooperation with Zimbabwe: Chinese FM

China is willing to work with Zimbabwe to enhance the connectivity of development strategies and advance the building of the Belt and Road with high quality to boost the upgrading of bilateral cooperation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Monday.

Qin made the remarks when meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe, Frederick Shava in Beijing.

Over 40 years since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established, China and Zimbabwe share a rock-solid friendship, Qin said.

China is ready to work with Zimbabwe to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, uphold mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests to push forward the new development of China-Zimbabwe relations, said Qin.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang (R) meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava in Beijing, China, May 29, 2023. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Chinese side will, as always, support Zimbabwe in opposing external interference and sanctions, and following a development path that suits its national conditions, Qin said, vowing to implement various cooperation measures within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and explore cooperation potential in areas such as investment, trade, energy and mining, clean energy and human resources development.

The Chinese foreign minister said China will continue encouraging Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Zimbabwe, calling for closer international coordination with Zimbabwe and the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Hailing the improvement of bilateral friendly cooperation, Shava said Zimbabwe firmly adheres to the one-China principle and supports the three initiatives put forward by China.

Zimbabwe appreciates China’s strong support in its poverty reduction and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, pledging to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and enhance cooperation under the framework of the FOCAC to promote Zimbabwe-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level.

