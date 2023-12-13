Charamba gives Mzembi 24 hours to tell the truth about how he skipped the country following the 2017 “coup”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba has given former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi 24 hours to tell the truth about how he skipped the country following the military intervention that led to President Robert Mugabe’s resignation in November 2017.

This was after Mzembi said he was the last man during November 2017 and was insisting on a constitutional change of power through his Southern African Development Community initiative.

Mzembi had just been promoted to Minister of Foreign Affairs a month earlier after having served as Minister of Tourism for eight years.

“I am probably one of the few that passed the loyalty oath, having been the last man standing during November 2017, and insisting on constitutional transfer of power, through my SADC initiative . I am sure ED would love to have someone like me in his ranks should he go through the same experiences like Mugabe,” Mzembi said in an exchange with Tino Chinyoka on X.

Charamba commented: “Kablaaz kanonyepa aka!!!! Last man standing???? I am giving 24 hours to tell Zimbabweans where and how he was intercepted by ZNA during the operation. If he isn’t forthcoming, I will assist him!!!!”

