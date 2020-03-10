Chamisa’s MDC suspends another Victoria Falls councillor

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC party has reportedly suspended Victoria Falls Ward 10 Councillor Nkanyiso Sibindi on allegations of insulting the party’s Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Prince Dubeko Sibanda.

The councillor was also relieved of his duties as the party’s Hwange West youth assembly organising secretary.

Sibindi is accused of writing a letter titled, Dictatorship signs emerging, in which he labelled Sibanda a dictator.

“This is to notify our provincial chairman Dubeko Sibanda that we thought you came to visit Victoria Falls for consultative meetings whilst you came to meet your Zanu-PF colleagues to tell us what to do, and we will never accept such nincompoopery,” reads part of the letter.

“We thought you are a good father, but you have proven beyond doubt that you are full of yourself and you think being a chairman will make you turn Matabeleland North into an army barrack and we won’t listen to you. Go back to the drawing board and revise your leadership skills.”

Sibanda responded by suspending the councillor for undermining his authority.

“Your conduct is prima facie disrespectful and seeking to undermine an elected official of the party and in contravention of section 2 (1) (0) of Annexure C (Disciplinary code of conduct and Regulations of the party constitution,” read part of the suspension letter.

Contacted for a comment, Cllr Sibindi told CITE that his suspension was a nullity.

He said Sibanda is still holding a political grudge that he did support his bid for the provincial chairperson`s post at the party’s congress.

“I have always told him that let’s prioritise service delivery and put politics aside and it seems it’s something hard for him to do,” he charged.

“He has no powers to even suspend me according to the constitution and to me, that is a null and void letter. On Friday instead of him attending the meeting with the residents, he secretly went to meet with the Town Clerk (Ronnie Dube) and other Zanu-PF cadres to impose a candidate to replace Somvelo Dhlamini as mayor. I refused that arguing that it was against the constitution and the following day l was told that l have been suspended.”

The provincial party leadership had met with Victoria Falls residents on Friday for a constituency feedback meeting and to give an update on the expulsion from the party of former mayor Dhlamini.