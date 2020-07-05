Chamisa trashes Mnangagwa’s Nehanda statue

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has lambasted President Mnangagwa’s government for erecting a memorial statue for Mbuya Nehanda in Harare.

Chamisa said the building of the statue shows that Mnangagwa’s government is wired wrongly. CHamisa said they (MDC-Alliance) do not worship the dead.

Mnangagwa’s government claims that the statue is in honour of her heroic rebellion against colonialism in which she paid the ultimate price by being hanged.

She was hanged on April 27, 1902.

The memorial statue is being erected at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way.