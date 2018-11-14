Chamisa Says Wife’s Car Was Chased By ‘Some Eerie Figures’

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa says his wife Sithokozile’s car was chased at high speed by unknown people. The incident is said to have happened on Friday last week.

He said this while speaking to the Daily News. This comes after Chamisa claims that he escaped abduction at the hands of state security agents on Saturday when he was returning from a rally in Marondera.

However, the government has since refuted those allegations that the CIO attempted to kidnap the youthful opposition leader, insisting that Chamisa was involved in a road rage incident after his convoy blocked a Toyota Harrier.