Chamisa hints lack of trust on some party allies

HARARE – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has hinted on his lack of trust for some of his comrades, telling the media Thursday he will keep party election strategies under wraps for fear of infiltration by Zanu PF.

The 45-year-old opposition chief was addressing a media conference in Harare where he declared he was gunning for victory in elections expected in the second half of the year.

Chamisa said his party was under siege from the enemy he said was keen to pry into its poll game plan.

The popular politician has come under criticism even from his most ardent followers for perceived indecision and lack of a clear plan going into high stakes elections this year.

He defended his approach saying he would best keep the enemy guessing.

“Ofcourse people say where is your plan? Who would go to Russia or Ukraine that are in a war and say Russia, please give us your plan against Ukraine or Ukraine give us your plan against Russia,” he said.

“It’s a war situation. At times in a war situation, you do not necessarily need to herald or address in a press conference what your next strategic move is.

“We have strategy, we have plans and we will defeat all these oppressions.”

CCC has in the recent past seen a lot of defections by some senior party officials to join Zanu PF.

Some of them were recently flaunted by Mnangagwa during a Zanu PF Harare gathering that was purportedly meant to welcome defectors into ruling party ranks.

Chamisa said his silent strategy was meant to take care of possible bribery on some party officials.

“They were used to targeting certain individuals, buying them, alleged splits.

“So, we said ‘fine, buy your own people but they know nothing’, we have a new strategy,” he said Chamisa.

He added: “I can assure you that we will not announce what we are going to do to baboons.

“But I want to tell you that these baboons are not going to be troublesome anymore.”

Chamisa, seen as the biggest competitor for Mnangagwa’s job, said he will resoundingly win the presidential polls, in spite of the state’s bid to throw spanners in opposition wakes.

“Zanu PF is panicking. That’s why they are doing all sorts of things.

“Look at their shenanigans through ZEC, look at their shenanigans through communities, banning our rallies.

“To date, they have banned over six or eight of our rallies because they know we are the only game in town.

“We have to protect and secure the vote.

“Zanu PF does not campaign it commands, Zanu PF does not believe in campaigning but coercing.

“But we are different from them; we are preparing to win and they are preparing to rig.

“And that’s why we have to counter their rigging and once bitten, twice shy,” said the politician. – ZimLive

