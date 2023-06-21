Chamisa axes a Medical Doctor for a losing Engineer ahead of nomination

CITIZEN for Coalition Change (CCC) President Mr Nelson Chamisa has axed the party’s candidate for Chinhoyi constituency, Dr Peter Mataruse a few hours before the Nomination Court sits today.

Dr Mataruse is believed to have been replaced by Engineer Leslie Mhangwa whom he defeated twice during the party’s primary election process.

Sources say the axed candidate is said to have been ejected from the list of candidates for his alleged links to the MDC-A faction.

CCC supporters in Chinhoyi have vowed to vote for the ruling party, Zanu PF in protest against the lack of democracy.

DR Mataruse, a medical doctor, is among a few legislators and councillors who survived Dr Thokozani Khupe and Mr Douglas Mwonzora’s guillotine when the duo recalled MPs and councillors on different occasions.

Eng Mhangwa who is expected to submit his papers today, was seen at the Chinhoyi Provincial Court this morning where his candidature was confirmed.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...