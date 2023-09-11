CCC’s Ian Makone elected new mayor of Harare

HARARE – Ian Makone of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is the new mayor of Harare following a vote by councillors on Monday.

He replaces Jacob Mafume, the ward 17 councillor.

Makone, of ward 18, will be deputised by Kudzai Kadzombe of ward 41.

The CCC won 42 of Harare’s 45 council seats and used its commanding advantage in the election. The CCC has 10 other women’s quota councillors while Zanu PF has four.

Makone polled 46 votes while challenger Temany Utete of Zanu PF secured seven.

Kadzombe won 47 votes to beat Zanu PF’s Susan Chuma, who had seven.

CCC councillors were whipped to vote for Makone and Kadzombe by party leader Nelson Chamisa, who has issued similar instructions in Bulawayo where David Coltart will become mayor deputised by Dumisani Nkomo.

Makone, giving his maiden speech, said service delivery will top his agenda for the next five years.

