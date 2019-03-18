Buyanga’s AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

Businessman Frank Buyanga through his group of companies, has offered to render assistance to victims of a vicious cyclone Idai that has so far killed over 70 people in Manicaland with 100 more reported missing.

The cyclone, which hit hard on Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi left a trail of destruction, which saw bridges, schools and homes being swept away by the heavy rains.

Over the weekend, Buyanga, through the humanitarian department of his group of companies, which include Cape Town-domiciled Cape Mint, Pagliari and Johannesburg-based African Medallion Group, he was willing to assist through any possible means.

“While our country and people are undergoing this serious crisis, I assure all Zimbabweans that our group of companies is committed and ready to contribute in any possible manner to overcome the catastrophic impact of this natural disaster and in alleviating the sufferings of the affected victims in our country,” he said in a statement released on the company’s social media platforms.

The businessman said the humanitarian aid arm of the Group had initiated a process to mobilise its members in various countries “to extend all possible humanitarian assistance to the people in affected areas in the coming days”.

In January, Buyanga’s company also assisted victims of the deadly fuel riots that rocked the country, which left at least 12 people dead.

The South African-based gold trader’s sister organisation Hamilton Foundation (Hamilton) – also owned by Buyanga – has previously made similar interventions by offering transport for thousands of regional folks displaced by xenophobic attacks in 2015.

Under his R500 000 philanthropic act and gesture to thousands of foreign nationals affected by the barbaric attacks in South Africa four years ago, Buyanga’s Hamilton worked with Gift of the Givers in that mission.

Around the same time, the flamboyant businessman also rallied his compatriots and fellow Africans to “know their rights by acquainting themselves with international law, and so that they do not suffer the indignity of constant harassment and resentment, if not hate-linked ill-treatment”.

The current efforts by Buyanga, who is based in South Africa, was immediately followed by International Relations and Cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu calling on South Africans to make donations for flood relief in neighbouring countries affected by cyclone Idai.