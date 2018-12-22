Buses hike fares

Travellers were left stranded this Saturday after long distance buses plying rural area routes increased fares by more than 100 percent.

As Christmas fever grips the nation, travelers’ excitement has been dampened after they woke up to price hikes by the few buses that were available to transport passengers while most buses were reported to be stuck in fuel queues.

Travelers at Bulawayo’s renkini expressed mixed sentiments over the price hikes.

Christmas and New Year holidays are often associated with lots of travel as it is the longest holiday where families gather and make merry before starting a new year.