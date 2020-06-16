Bulawayo shut down as soldiers turn people back home (VIDEO)

THE military on Tuesday morning virtually shut down Bulawayo central business district, telling everyone including people who were quiuing at banks to go back home.

Banks such as Standard Chartered have already notified their clients that branches will be closed today due to situations “beyond our control”.

In a message to clients which Zimbabwe Voice is in possession of, Standard Chartered Bank said: “Dear client, due to circumstances beyond our control, our Bulawayo Branch has not opened today. We will advise any changes. Kindly use Digital Banking options.”

All major roads leading into the city were manned by an unusually larger number of police and members of the army.

Soldiers, police place Bulawayo under total lockdown, chasing people back home

The security forces were only allowing nurses, doctors, and the military to pass through, with the rest of the motorists and passengers turned back.

The spokesperson for MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, Dr Nkululeko Sibanda, argued that the placement of Bulawayo on lockdown was a political decision.

Vehicles blocked from going into town, turned back home

“I hear that Mr Mnangagwa is not happy that the people of Bulawayo did not join him in what they viewed as blasphemous activities yesterday. Now he has sent the army to bash them. We will reclaim these streets and our country soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Government has not issued a statement.

Watch the video below: