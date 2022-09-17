Bulawayo mayor and sidekick boycotts CCC meeting fearing Mwonzora’s wrath

BULAWAYO Mayor, Solomon Mguni and former deputy mayor, Mlandu Ncube, Thursday boycotted a Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) meeting organised for councillors in Harare.

The councillors were in the capital attending a Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) workshop.

CCC sources said the party took advantage of the UCAZ indaba to summon the councillors following the recalling of Ward 3 councillor and deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami by the MDC-T allegedly on the instigation of Mguni and Ncube.

Ironically, Ncube has been actively participating on several CCC Whatsapp groups, including one called #umgwazo/mugwazo Campaign, while Mguni’s allegiance has not been clear since the MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora ascended to the party’s leadership.

Recently, Mguni attended a CCC party at Rio Hotel in Waterford, where Nelson Chamisa addressed.

Following Kambarami’s recall, Ncube was immediately removed from the group.

Sources said 13 councillors attended Thursday‘s meeting while one councillor tendered his apology after failing to attend.

Bulawayo City Council has 29 councillors with only one belonging to Zanu PF.

“Following the recalling of Kambarami, the party wanted to know those councillors, who are still with us and those who are pretending to be with us, while they are with Mwonzora.

“Thursday‘s meeting finally exposed those fence sitting individuals,” said one councillor, who attended the meeting addressed by the CCC’s leadership.

Some of the CCC councillors, who were present at the meeting include councillors Donaldson Mabuto (Ward 9), Arnold Batirai Dube, (Ward 24) Sikhululekile Moyo (Ward 17) , Edwin Dube ( ward 8) and Ernest Rafamoyo (20). Kambarami also attended the meeting.

Following the ongoing recalling of scores of councillors and Members of Parliament by the MDC-T, some remaining councillors and MPs have not openly come clear on their allegiance for fearing of losing their posts, which will see some forfeiting cars and other perks.

Some councillors and MPs have been attending meetings of both political parties assessing where the political wind is blowing.

Efforts to get comment from both Mguni and Ncube were fruitless by the time of publishing. – Newzim

