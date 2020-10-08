Bulawayo Deputy Mayor dumps Chamisa for Khupe

The new Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube has confessed to being a member of the Thokozani Khupe led faction of the MDC.

Ncube of Ward 1 made the remarks during a heated whatsapp altercation with fellow Councilor Arnold Batirai.

Batirai had accused Mlandu of being a Khupe person which resulted in Mlandu saying, “I am happy to be umuntu kakhuphe than being umuntu wokuza. Khuphe was not going to allow such an idiot to come all the way from Masvingo to displace our people and let me tell you go and tell your masters that I said it was the first and the last.”



The screenshot leaked to this reporter by Council sources did not reveal what the fight was about.

Ncube was elected Deputy Mayor on Wednesday replacing Tinashe Kambarami who was recalled by Thokozani Khupe.