Body retrieved from Zambezi River

The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) have managed to retrieve the body of an unidentified man from the Zambezi Gorge, less than 48 hours after the decomposing corpse was discovered floating along the river.

The mission to retrieve the body which was aborted on Sunday afternoon due to logistical challenges, resumed this Monday morning.

A 30-member crew comprising ZRP officers, Zimparks rangers and Monde villagers managed to retrieve the corpse from the shores of the Zambezi to the top of the gorge.

Monde Village Head, Paul Mpala described the incident as unfortunate and expressed concern over the surge in such cases along the Mighty Zambezi River.

“We have had a deeper connection with the Zambezi River and it has for long been a source of life to many people along its shores. We are however concerned that of late the mighty river has been devouring the community members. We feel something has to be done to try and cub the cases of drowning.”

Hwange Rural District Council Ward 19 Councillor, Mathew Muleya commended the Monde community for assisting law enforcement agents in retrieving the remains of the suspected fisherman.

“The spirit of togetherness which we have demonstrated today is testimony of the oneness and uniqueness of this community. We hope that as a community you will keep up such spirit in good or bad times.”

Meanwhile, government has sent a message of condolence to the Dikinya family following the tragic incident which saw Roy George Tinashe Dikinya slip and fall into the Victoria Falls Gorge on New Year’s Day.

In a statement, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu described the incident as rare and unfortunate, adding that all necessary precautions are being taken to guard against the recurrence of such tragic incidences.

Government has since activated the civil protection structures and is also engaging other experts to try and retrieve the body parts from the deep and rugged gorge.