Blessing Vava appointed new Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Director

The Board of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) is pleased to announce that Mr Blessing Vava has been appointed the new Director for the Coalition with effect from the 23rd of June 2020.

He takes over from Mr Thulani Mswelanto who left the organisation on the 1st of June 2020 to pursue his personal career development objectives. Mr Vava joined the coalition in July 2018 and has been serving as the Regional Information and Advocacy Coordinator, based in South Africa.

Mr Vava brings a wealth of experience having demonstrated leadership capacity, technical experience and know-how.

He has previously served as the Director of Information and Publicity at the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) for 4 years and the Good Governance Africa (GGA) in South Africa.

Mr. Vava holds a Masters of Arts in Media Studies from the University of the Witwatersrand and currently a PhD candidate at the University of Johannesburg School of Communication. The Coalition believes that Mr Vava’s academic and professional roles ensure that he brings with him established contacts and excellent communication skills with different audiences in Zimbabwe and abroad.