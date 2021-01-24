Bikita’s Chief Marozva Dies

Popular Bikita traditional leader Chief Marozva (real name Philip Mudhe) has died, Tell Zim reports. According to the publication, details of how Marozva died are still sketchy at the moment:

Chief Marozva of Bikita born Philip Mudhe has died. A family member confirmed his death but could not give details on the circumstances surrounding his death. “We haven’t done a number of things that should be done when a chief dies yet,” said the family member

Children of Zimbabwe’s War Veterans Association paid tribute to the former senator and said he was one of their association’s benefactors:

Popular Bikita Chief & former Senator Marozva is No more. Chief Marozva was the first traditional leader to sponsor COZWVA at its first launch in Bikita when he donated 50×5kg meal meal in 2016 May his soul rest in Peace.

Burial arrangements are still to be announced. We will update this article if new details emerge.

Source: TellZim Twitter