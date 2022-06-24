Biden appoints ex-military officer as ambassador to Zimbabwe

HARARE – United States President Joe Biden has nominated Pamela M. Tremont as his pick for the next ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Tremont, a career diplomat, is currently the deputy chief of mission at the United States embassy in Sweden where she was also interim Chargé d’Affaires for 18 months.

Tremont replaces Brian Andrew Nichols whose tenure expired in September last year before Biden named him as Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

In a statement, the White House said Tremont was assigned first as assistance coordinator and then as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. Prior to that, she served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Among her other roles, Tremont has been Deputy Director for NATO Policy in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department, the Political/Economic Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Lusaka, Zambia, and a Political Military Officer in the U.S. Embassy in London, United Kingdom.

Tremont also served as Political Military Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, as a Desk Officer for South Africa in the Bureau of African Affairs, and as a Watch Officer in the State Department’s Operations Center.

Tremont earned B.A. and M.A. degrees from Baylor University and a Master’s degree from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School at the National Defence University. She speaks French and Turkish.

Thomas Hastings, the Chargé d’Affaires at the US embassy in Harare, has been acting ambassador since August 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

